Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 3, 2026

Children playing at fountain in a public park

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

An Orange Warning-Heat remains in effect

Today...Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 35C. Humidex 47C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 22C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31C.

Saturday night...Cloudy. Low 20C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28C.

Sunday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20C.

Monday...Cloudy. High 27C.

Monday night...Cloudy. Low 20C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 29C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 19C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.