The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.