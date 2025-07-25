The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this morning then light this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 37. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night..showers. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.