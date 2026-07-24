Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 24, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 20.

Monday..showers. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.