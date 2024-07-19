The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.