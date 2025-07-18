The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..clear. Low 17.

Monday..sunny. High 24.

Monday night..clear. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 24.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32.