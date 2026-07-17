Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 17, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..widespread smoke. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.
Tonight..widespread smoke. Low 22.
Saturday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 30 with temperature falling to 26 in the afternoon. Humidex 40. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Sunday..sunny. High 26.
Sunday night..clear. Low 14.
Monday..sunny. High 28.
Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.
Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 16.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.