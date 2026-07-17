Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 17, 2026

A watercraft sits in the Detroit River near the skyline during poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Detroit.. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A watercraft sits in the Detroit River near the skyline during poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Detroit.. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Paul Sancya)