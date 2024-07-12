The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Low 18.

Saturday..mainly sunny. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 30.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.