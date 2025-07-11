The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 37 C.

Tonight..Mainly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 20 C.

Saturday..Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 31 C. Humidex 41 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22 C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..Sunny. High 30 C.

Monday night..Clear. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Tuesday night..Clear. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy. Low 21 C.