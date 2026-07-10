Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 10, 2026

(A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 31.

Monday night..clear. Low 21.

Tuesday..sunny. High 33.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.