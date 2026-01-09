The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers or periods of drizzle ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 80 this morning then northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 14. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..a few clouds. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Rain mixed with light snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain or snow. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 5.

Monday..cloudy. Windy. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 1.