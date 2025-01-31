The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain changing to periods of snow mixed with rain this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..periods of snow ending this evening then partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries before morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming east 20 in the morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.