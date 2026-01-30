The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today...Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12 C. Wind chill -31 C this morning and -18 C this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
Tonight...Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -20 C. Wind chill -20 C this evening and -27 C overnight.
Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10 C. Wind chill -26 C in the morning and -17 C in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Clear. Low -11 C.
Sunday...Sunny. High -5 C.
Sunday night...Clear. Low -16 C.
Monday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -4 C.
Monday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -6 C.
Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High -3 C.
Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low -7 C.
Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High -4 C.
Wednesday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -7 C.
Thursday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -4 C.