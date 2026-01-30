The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12 C. Wind chill -31 C this morning and -18 C this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight...Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -20 C. Wind chill -20 C this evening and -27 C overnight.

Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10 C. Wind chill -26 C in the morning and -17 C in the afternoon.

Saturday night...Clear. Low -11 C.

Sunday...Sunny. High -5 C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low -16 C.

Monday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -4 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -6 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High -3 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low -7 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High -4 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -7 C.

Thursday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -4 C.