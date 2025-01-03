The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 early this morning. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 11. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.