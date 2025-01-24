The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 20.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.