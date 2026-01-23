The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 18 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon.



Tonight..clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 22. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.

Saturday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 30 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 14.

Sunday..snow. High minus 9.

Sunday night..periods of snow. Low minus 11.

Monday..cloudy. High minus 8.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 12.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.