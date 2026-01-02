The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 6.