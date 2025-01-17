The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then rain mixed with snow beginning before morning. Risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Saturday..snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 6 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 in the afternoon.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 7.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 10.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 15.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 18.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 11.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 7.