The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming south 20 after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 10.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 5.