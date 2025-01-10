The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..periods of snow ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.