The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of snow. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local blowing snow late this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming north 40 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 15 this morning.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Local blowing snow early in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 19.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 7.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.