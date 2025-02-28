The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries after midnight. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 12.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 2.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 8.

Monday..increasing cloudiness. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..showers. High 10.

Wednesday night..periods of rain or snow. Low minus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.