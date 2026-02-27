The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 10. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.