The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.