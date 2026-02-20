The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 this morning. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 3.