The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 11 overnight.

Saturday..snow. Risk of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..snow. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.