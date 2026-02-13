The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 2 C. Wind chill minus 14 C.

Tonight...Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -5 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.

Saturday...Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3 C. Wind chill -8 C in the morning.

Saturday night...Cloudy. Low -1 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low -1 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low 1 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy. High 8 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy. Low 4 C.

Wednesday...Periods of rain. High 5 C.

Wednesday night...Periods of rain. Low 1 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.