The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. high zero. wind chill minus 13 this morning. uv index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. low minus 4. wind chill near minus 10.

Saturday..cloudy. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. high plus 3. wind chill minus 9 in the morning. uv index 1 or low.

Sunday..sunny. High 8.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.