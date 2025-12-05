The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High minus 2C. Wind chill minus 19C this morning and minus 8C this afternoon.

Tonight...Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries before morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 30 after midnight. Low minus 4C. Wind chill near minus 10C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High plus 1C. Wind chill minus 10C in the morning.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low minus 9C.

Monday...Sunny. High minus 4C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3C.

Thursday...Cloudy. High minus 2C.