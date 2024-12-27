The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..showers. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 7.

Saturday..a few showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 9.

Sunday night..periods of rain. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.