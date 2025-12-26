The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Freezing rain beginning early this morning then changing to rain this afternoon and ending later this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.