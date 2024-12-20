The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Periods of light snow today. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 2 or 36.

This evening: A few flurries ending before morning then clearing. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Tomorrow: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 10 or 14 F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11 OR 12 F.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5 or 23.

Monday: Cloudy. High zero or 32.

Christmas Eve Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2 or 36.

Christmas Day Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.

Boxing Day Thursday: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.