The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Rain changing to flurries this morning and ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 early this morning. Temperature falling to minus 5 C this morning then steady. Wind chill near minus 14 C.

Tonight...Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 7 C. Wind chill near minus 13 C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 2 C. Wind chill minus 12 C in the morning.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6 C.

Sunday...Sunny. High minus 2 C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low minus 8 C.

Monday...Cloudy. High 3 C.

Monday night...Cloudy. Low 1 C.

Tuesaday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 2 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Thursday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10 C.