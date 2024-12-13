The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.



Sunny today. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.



This evening: Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.



Tomorrow: Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low plus 3.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 8.

Monday: Cloudy. High 6.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 1.