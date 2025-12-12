The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. Flurries beginning overnight. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 7 with temperature rising to minus 3 by morning. Wind chill near minus 13.

Saturday..flurries ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon then 40 percent chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 7 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..clearing. Low minus 13.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. Low plus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 6.