The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning then sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 13.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.