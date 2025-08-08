The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Mainly sunny. Hazy this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30C. Humidex 38C.

Tonight..Clearing late this evening. Hazy this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20C.

Saturday..Sunny. Hazy. Wind south 20 km/h. High 32C. Humidex 40C.

Saturday night..Clear. Low 21C.

Sunday..Sunny. High 31C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods. Low 22C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31C.

Monday night..Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy periods. Low 19C.

Thursday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.