The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 31 but will feel like 41 or 106.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning this evening and ending before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 20 or 68.



Tomorrow: Clearing. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 26 but will feel like 32 or 90.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 18 or 64.



Sunday: Sunny. High 24 or 75.



Labour Day Monday: Sunny. High 22 or 72.



Back to School Tuesday: Sunny. High 24 or 75.



Wednesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.