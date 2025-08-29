The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High 20. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clearing. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

Saturday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..clear. Low 9.

Monday..sunny. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny. High 27.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 16.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 21.