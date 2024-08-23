The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.