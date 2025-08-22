The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.