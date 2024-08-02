The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 19.

Saturday..clearing in the morning. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.

Sunday night..clear. Low 18.

Monday..sunny. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.