The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Showers at times heavy beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..showers at times heavy ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.