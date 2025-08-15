The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.