The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this morning. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.