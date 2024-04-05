The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 1.

Saturday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Sunday..sunny. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.