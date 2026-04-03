The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tonight....Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 8 C.

Saturday...Periods of rain with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 3 C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low 0 C.

Monday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 7 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low -3 C.

Tuesday...Sunny. High 5 C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low -4 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.