The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today...sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late this evening. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low 12.

Saturday..periods of rain ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.