The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late this morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this evening. Low 10.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 18.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..cloudy. High 18.