The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 10.

Saturday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.